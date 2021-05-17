Highland BB wins three straight

By Rob Hamilton

Highland finished their week with three straight wins. On Thursday, they topped Lucas by a 12-2 margin.

The team got 10 hits in the contest, with Zach Pinkerton managing a double. RIder Minnick added three hits, while Dom Carter had a pair of singles. Logan Shaffer earned the win. He and Tyler Disbennett combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Highland then swept a doubleheader from visiting Bexley on Saturday.

The first game was a 10-0 win for the Scots. Minnick and Carter both had doubles in the game, with Carter also recording a single. Randy Cain also had a two-hit game with a pair of singles. Blake Jodrey earned the win, striking out and walking three, while also giving up three hits.

The second game went Highland’s way by an 8-1 margin. Minnick had a double and two singles, while both Carter and K.J. Johnson had two-hit games. Cooper Merckling was the winning pitcher. He and Owen Mott combined for seven strikeouts, two walks and pitched a five-hitter.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington would be beaten by Pleasant on Friday by a 9-5 margin.

The team got a double and single by Trey Brininger, while both Nate Hickman and Kaiden Beach contributed doubles. Hickman also was the pitcher of record. He and Joe Denney struck out four, walked three and gave up seven hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead baseball team couldn’t get on the scoreboard in losing 10-0 at Marion Harding on Friday.

MG finished with five hits in the game, including a double by Tyler McKinney and two singles from Carter Kennon. Kennon also was the pitcher of record. He struck out four, walked eight and gave up eight hits.

