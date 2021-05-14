Cardington tops MG in Thursday baseball game

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington then defeated Mount Gilead by a 6-3 count on Thursday.

The Pirates got two hits from both Dillon Minturn and Jacob Brown, while Avery Harper had a strong performance on the mound. He struck out 14, walked one and scattered six hits in picking up the complete game win.

Carson VanHoose suffered the loss for MG. He and Ben Whitt combined to strike out three, walk nine and give up six hits. A pair of hits by Zack Davidson led the Indian offense.

Northmor Golden Knights

In a high-scoring game, Northmor baseball was able to edge Marion Harding by a 13-11 count in a road contest on Thursday.

The Golden Knights finished with 12 hits in the contest. Pierce Lower tallied a double and two singles and Preston Harbolt had a double and single. Garrett Corwin tallied three hits, while Marcus Cortez contributed two.

Drew Hammond earned the win in relief. He and Jack Sears struck out seven, walked three and gave up 16 hits.

