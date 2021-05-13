Mount Gilead sweeps KMAC track and field titles

Mount Gilead was able to capture both team titles at the KMAC track and field championships on Tuesday.

In the meet, which was hosted by Highland, the Indians finished in front of second-place Highland by a 148-135 margin in the boys’ competition, while the Lady Indians edged the Scots by a 149-147 margin. Northmor placed fifth in both the boys’ and girls’ meets, while Cardington was sixth in the girls’ meet and seventh in the boys’.

The performance of Allison Johnson was a key factor in MG winning the girls’ meet, as she was one of two four-event winners on the day, along with Landyn Albanese of the Highland boys’ team. Johnson took first in the 100 hurdles in 14.74 before winning the 1600 in 5:15, the 400 in 1:01.39 and the 800 with a time of 2:20.99 to contribute 40 of her team’s 149.

MG also won three other events, two of which were relays. Olivia Millisor, Selia Shipman, Michaela McGill and Emily Hanft were first in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 10:31.51. McGill also took first in the 3200 in 11:51.26. Also, the team’s 800-meter relay team of Madilyn Elson, Asia Jones, Grace Mowery and Isabela Schroeter won that race in 1:53.74.

Elson, Jones, Mowery and Schroeter teamed up again in the 400-meter relay to take second place. Hanft added second-place finishes in both the 1600 and 3200, while Schroeter was second in the high jump.

In the 200, Elson finished third and Jones was fourth. Also recording top-four finishes were Mowery, who was third in the discus, and Grace Shipman, who took fourth in the pole vault.

For Highland’s girls, Juliette Laracuente nearly equaled Johnson’s feat, scoring 38 points on the day. She won the high jump by clearing 5’6.25” and took the long jump with an effort of 16’11.25”. She also won the 100 in 12.74 and took second to Johnson in the 100 hurdles.

The team also won two relays and one other individual event. The 400-meter relay team of Cassidy Wickham, Makenna Belcher, Peyton Carpenter and Brylinn Tuggle won the 400 relay in 54.0; while Miachele White, Isabelle Arnett-Tomasek, Belcher and Mackenzie Blubaugh took the 1600 relay in 4:22.92. Also, Alexis Eusey placed first in the shot put with a heave of 32’3.75”.

Highland’s other two relays both got second place. They were: White, Camryn Miller, Lauren Garber and Jade Disbennett in the 3200 relay and Blubaugh, Jennifer Fisher, Audrey Weaver and Peyton Carpenter in the 800 relay. Belcher added a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles and was fourth in the 100 hurdles, while Carpenter was second in the 200. Blubaugh ran fourth in the 400.

Northmor picked up one event win, as Kahlan Ball claimed the discus with a throw of 93’9”. Also, Rachael Ervin was second in the pole vault to also have a top-four finish.

Cardington was led by a pair of second-place finishes. Loey Hallabrin ran second in the 800, while Hazel Jolliff was second in the long jump and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Jolliff and Hallabrin ran with Bella Scurlock and Alexis Crone to place fourth in the 1600 relay; while Jolliff, Scurlock and Crone teamed with Olivia Holt to place second in the 400-meter relay.

In winning the boys’ meet, Mount Gilead won two relays and one individual event. Kyan Davis, Quade Harris, Seamus Walsh and Matthew Bland won the 800-meter relay in 1:35.95; while Davis and Harris also teamed with Storm McGinniss and Owen High to claim the 400 relay in 46.33. Michael Snopik added a win in the 800, running that race in 2:03.08.

The other two Indian relays were second, with Philip Emberg, Ethan Kemp, Walsh and Brett Shipman running the 3200 relay and Bland, Harris, Wash and Snopik competing in the 1600 relay. Garrett Lamb-Hart placed second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles, while Snopik was second in the 1600, Bland took second in the 400 and Harris placed second in the 200. Also finishing second were Shipman in the 3200 and High in the high jump.

Also, Jayce Decker was third in the shot put and Colt Hedrick placed fourth in the high jump.

Albanese’s big day paced the Highland boys. He won the 100 in 11.29, took the 400 in 52.36, claimed the 200 in 23.23 and jumped 20’10.5” to also win the long jump. Almost as impressive was the day of Landon Remmert. He won the 110 hurdles in 16.06 and the 300 hurdles in 42.86, while placing third in the 200. He also teamed with Gavin Hankins, Joel Roberts and Mason Duncan to win the 1600 relay with a time of 3:36.52.

John Melchiori finished second in the 300 hurdles and also was fourth in the 110 hurdles. The relay of Dane Nauman, Ashton Hamilton, Melchiori and Hankins finished third in the 800 relay. Garison Hankins finished third in the pole vault, while Austin Grandstaff took fourth. Caden Holtrey was fourth in both the shot and discus, while Duncan took fourth in the 400 and Hunter Bolton ran fourth in the 3200.

For Northmor, P.J. Lower was second in both the 100 and long jump, while also teaming with Conner Radojcsics, Kooper Keen and Max Lower to run fourth in the 400 relay. Keen, Lucas Weaver and Radojcsics teamed with Jed Adams to place third in the 3200 relay and with Gavin Miller to place fourth in the 1600.

Also, Miller was third in the 110 hurdles and high jump and fourth in the 300 hurdles; while Keen finished third in the 400 and Weaver took fourth in the 800.

Cardington was led by Mason White, who won a pair of events. He claimed first in the 1600 with a time of 4:29.29 and also won the 3200 in 9:59.82. Tyler Rose finished third in the 100 to also have a top-four finish.

Winning four events and helping the Mount Gilead Lady Indians win a KMAC track and field title was Allison Johnson. She is pictured running the 400. Landyn Albanese won four events for Highland at the KMAC track and field meet, including the long jump. Mount Gilead's Jayce Decker prepares to heave the shot put at Tuesday's KMAC track and field meet. He placed third in the event to help his team win a league title. P.J. Lower catches air on his way to a second-place finish in the long jump Tuesday. Highland's Juliette Laracuente cleared 5'6.25" in the high jump in claiming one of her three event victories at the KMAC track and field meet. Gracie Meade runs in the 1600 for the Cardington girls' track team. Northmor's Julia Kanagy (r) runs in the 1600 at the KMAC championships. She placed fifth in the event. Cardington's Tyler Rose placed third in the 100 on Tuesday.

MG’s Johnson, Highland’s Albanese both four-time winners

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

