Baseball teams fall in non-conference games Tuesday

On Tuesday, Cardington dropped a non-league game at home against River Valley by a 6-3 margin.

The Pirates got six hits in the game, with Avery Harper recording a double and single, while Trey Brininger contributed two singles. Jacob Brown suffered the loss. He, A.J. Hall and Sam McKee finished with three strikeouts, three walks and gave up a total of nine hits.

Highland Scots

Highland suffered only their second loss of the baseball season when they traveled to Hilliard Davidson Tuesday.

In their 9-6 loss to the Division I school, the Scots led 3-2 going into the bottom of the fifth, but gave up six runs in that frame. Wyatt Groves suffered the loss. He, Owen Mott and Cooper Merckling struck out five, walked three and gave up 10 hits in the contest.

Offensively, Brock Church had a double and single, while Jon Jensen added a double. Rider Minnick finished with three singles and Blake Jodrey tallied two hits.

