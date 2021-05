By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

A six-run sixth inning propelled Cardington past host Elgin by an 8-3 margin on Monday.

The Pirates got a double by Trey Brininger and a pair of singles from Nate Hickman to lead the way on offense. On the mound, Brininger earned the win. He and Avery Harper finished with 10 strikeouts and three walks, while surrendering six hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS