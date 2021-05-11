Baseball: Tigers knock off Knights, 7-3

GALION — Galion bounced back from a weekend loss with a 7-3 win over local rival Northmor on Monday at Heise Park.

The Tigers (12-8) dropped an 8-5 decision to Perkins on Saturday. Galion has now won four of its last six games.

Conversely, the Golden Knights (14-9) are mired in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Galion grabbed the early lead, plating a single run in the first inning and adding two more in the home half of the second inning. Troy Manring belted a two-out double to left field in the first inning and later scored on a Wilson Frankhouse RBI single that gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Jackson Staton singled to lead off the second inning for Galion and Derek Prosser took advantage of an error on his bunt attempt to reach base. Staton moved to third base on the error. Landon Campbell, who was the starting pitcher for the Tigers on Monday, stepped in and hit a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed Staton to score and extend the Galion lead to 2-0. The Tigers made it 3-0 after Prosser scored on a Brody Symsick base hit to left field.

Galion pushed its lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Prosser drew a walk to lead off the inning and scored on a single to center field by Symsick.

Matthew McMullen led off the Galion half of the fifth inning with a line drive base hit to center field. He moved to second base on a sacrifice by Frankhouse and then scored when Hudson Miller singled to center field, giving the Tigers a 5-0 cushion. Galion added two more runs in the fifth when Miller and Staton scored on a single by Carter Keinath that ran the Galion lead to 7-0.

Northmor pulled back a run in the top of the sixth inning that cut the deficit to 7-1. Max Lower singled to lead off the inning and later scored on a base hit by Andrew Armrose.

The Golden Knights picked up a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning with Marcus Cortez scoring one run on a Pierce Lower line drive to center field that cut the gap to 7-2. Max Lower scored again, this time on a Jack Sears line drive to center field that pulled the Knights to within 7-3. However, the game ended on the next at-bat when Manring snared a line drive for the third out.

Keinath, Symsick, McMullen, Miller, and Staton each had two hits for Galion, which finished with a total of 12 hits. Keinath and Symsick each had two RBI. Frankhouse, Miller, and Campbell drove in one run each.

Staton and Prosser scored two runs apiece. Manring, McMullen, and Miller each scored a run.

Campbell pitched a complete game for the Tigers. He gave up three runs on six hits, recording five strikeouts and one walk.

Sear had two hits and an RBI for Northmor. Max Lower finished with a hit and scored two runs. Armrose and Pierce Lower each had a hit and an RBI. Cortez had a hit and scored a run.

Grant Bentley was the starting pitcher for the Golden Knights and was saddled with the loss. He worked 4-2/3 innings and gave up seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits. He recorded one strikeout and one walk.

Sears pitched 1-2/3 innings in relief and gave up two hits. He had one strikeout.

Galion freshman Landon Campbell delivers a pitch during the Tigers 7-3 win over Northmor on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Heise Park. Campbell pitched a complete game and earned the win for Galion. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_b-051021j-NOR-at-GHS-bb_0183-1.jpg Galion freshman Landon Campbell delivers a pitch during the Tigers 7-3 win over Northmor on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Heise Park. Campbell pitched a complete game and earned the win for Galion. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Northmor’s Max Lower slides safely back to first base as Galion’s Derek Prosser digs out the pick-off attempt during a game against Galion on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Heise Park. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_b-051021j-NOR-at-GHS-bb_0053-1.jpg Northmor’s Max Lower slides safely back to first base as Galion’s Derek Prosser digs out the pick-off attempt during a game against Galion on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Heise Park. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest