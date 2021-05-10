MG track competes at Galion

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mount Gilead ran in the Galion Kiwanis Invitational on Friday. The girls’ team took eighth on the day, while the boys were 11th.

For the girls, Allison Johnson won the 1600 with a time of 5:02.84 and also was second in the 100 hurdles. Michaela McGill ran second in the 3200, Isabela Schroeter placed third in the high jump and Emily Hanft finished fourth in the 1600 to also have top-four finishes for the Lady Indians.

The boys’ team also won one event, as Michael Snopik took first in the 1600 with a time of 4:30.47. Garrett Lamb-Hart ran second in the 110 hurdles and took third in the 300 hurdles. Also, Owen High tied for fourth in the high jump.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS