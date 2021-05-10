HOJGA starting girls’ division

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association announces a new girls’ division opening in its 2021 season tournament tour for girls age 16-18 and 13-15.

The USGA Rules will prevail and girls will play from the red tees. Together they will vie for points within their group toward first and second place tournament trophies, and ribbons for remaining top ten winners. Girls age 16-18 must play in five tournaments to be eligible as the overall season point winner of the HOJGA Ladies Classic $1000 Scholarship.

The HOJGA slate of seven tournaments include: June 8, Lincoln Hills, Upper Sandusky; June 14, Golf Club of Bucyrus; June 23, Marysville G. C.; July 1, Veterans Memorial, Kenton; July 8, Green Acres, Marion; July 15, Kings Mill, Waldo and July 19, Valley View, Galion. The season’s winners and runnersup in both girls’ and boys’ divisions will play in the Chad A. Wheeler “Best of the Best” tournament at Lincoln Hills on July 27.

Other scholarships offered for both girls and boys are The David J. Wensinger Player of the Year $2000, Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year 1st Runnerup $1700, Wensinger Family 2nd Runnerup $500, HOJGA 3rd Runnerup $500, HOJGA 3-Year Accumulative Point $750, NUCOR Steel, Marion “Most Improved” $500, Knights of Columbus Sportsmanship $500, Marion County Youth Foundation M.E.R.I.T. $1000, Charles Emans Patriot $500 and HOJGA 13-15 Player of the Year $750.

Tournament awards and scholarships will be presented at the Year-End Awards Event to be held at Kings Mill Golf Course on July 29. For further information and sign-up entries, see www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207.

Information received from Carol Markey.

Information received from Carol Markey.