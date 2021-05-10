Baseball teams receive tourney draw

Highland’s baseball team earned the second seed in Division II for the Central District tournament. The Scots will start play at home against either River Valley or East. They will play at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

In Division III, Northmor picked up the fifth seed and will also play at home on May 20 at 5 p.m. Their opponent will be either Madison Plains or West Jefferson. Also in Division III is Mount Gilead, who earned the eighth seed and will host Fairbanks at the same date and time.

Cardington is the seventh seed in Division IV. They will travel to Madison Christian on Wednesday, May 19, for a 5 p.m. contest.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.