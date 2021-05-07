Cardington baseball wins at MG

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington had no shortage of offense at Mount Gilead on Thursday, as the Pirate baseball team earned a 13-3 victory over the Indians.

The team scored those runs on nine hits and seven walks, while also taking advantage of four MG errors. Avery Harper and Joe Denney both had two-hit days for Cardington. Harper also pitched a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and giving up five hits.

Carter Kennon was the pitcher of record for the Indians, as he and Paul Butterman combined to strike out seven, walk the same number and give up nine hits. Butterman finished with a double, while Kennon had a pair of hits.

