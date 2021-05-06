Cardington softball picks up win over Mount Gilead

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington claimed a 14-1 KMAC softball win over visiting Mount Gilead on Wednesday.

The Pirates picked up 10 hits in the game and also benefited from three walks and four Indian errors. Riley Burchett had a home run and single for Cardington, while Hailee Edgell added a triple and single. Genevieve Longsdorf and Mikayla Linkous also had two-hit games, as both had a pair of singles.

Ashlee Tharp earned the win for the Pirates. She struck out one and gave up five hits while pitching a five-inning complete game.

For MG, Reza Benson tallied a pair of hits. McKennah Bump, who was the pitcher of record, and Benson shared pitching duties, striking out two.

