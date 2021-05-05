Northmor boys victorious at Buckeye Central

The Northmor boys’ track team claimed first place at Tuesday’s Buckeye Central Invitational. The Golden Knights tallied 110 points to beat 10 other teams in the field.

For Northmor, Gavin Miller won the 110 hurdles in 16.29. He also was second in the high jump and third in the 300 hurdles. Lucas Weaver added a win in the 1600 with a time of 4:59.67, while also placing second in the 800. Kooper Keen took the 800 in 2:06.21.

In the relays, Northmor was second in the 3200-meter and 400-meter events, while taking third in the 1600-meter relay. P.J. Lower finished second in the 100 and long jump, while taking third in the 200. Ryan Lehman ran second in the 3200 for the Golden Knights.

Cardington also was at Buckeye Central, taking fourth in the meet. The Pirates won the 3200-meter relay in 8:58.15, while also placing second in the 1600-meter relay. Mason White picked up first in the 3200 with a time of 10:22.17 to lead the team individually.

Mike Rose finished second in the 1600 and Kaleb Meade took second in the 400. Also, Tyler Rose was third in the 100 and Devin Gheen finished fourth in the 3200.

In the girls’ meet, which was won by Monroeville, Northmor placed fourth and Cardington was fifth.

The Lady Golden Knights got a second-place finish from Kahlan Ball in the discus. The 3200-meter relay also was second, while the 1600-meter relay was third and the 800-meter relay took fourth.

Rachael Ervin finished third in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and also was fourth in the 200. Julia Kanagy added a third-place finish in the 1600 and was fourth in the 3200.

The Lady Pirates got many of their points from winning events. Loey Hallabrin was first in the 1600 in 5:25.68 and also took the 800 in 2:30.18. Hazel Jolliff added wins in the 300 hurdles (50.18) and long jump (15’7.25”). Morgan White finished first in the 3200 with a time fo 12:59.93 and the team’s 1600-meter relay won in 4:36.38.

Also, the team was fourth in the 400-meter relay.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead track and field teams competed at home against Clear Fork on Tuesday. The Colts won the boys’ meet by a 77-59 score and also took the girls’ competition by a 74-56 margin.

The MG boys got wins by Garrett Lamb-Hart in both the 110 hurdles (15.9) and the 300 hurdles (45.0). A number of other athletes won one event each. Owen High ran the 100 in 11.7 for first place, while Luke Fraizer won the 800 in 2:31.2 and Phil Emberg took the 1600 in 5:01.8. Cole Hershner took the 3200 in 11:23.1 and Colt Hedrick cleared 5’4” to win the high jump.

In the girls’ meet, MG won the 400-meter relay in 53.9, the 1600 relay in 5:12 and the 3200 relay in 11:36.7. Asia Jones claimed the 100 in 13.1 and the 200 in 28.0. Isabela Schroeter cleared 4’10” to take the high jump. Also, Aubrey Thomas won the 800 in 3:13.9, Kamry Grandstaff took the 1600 in 6:27.6 and Darbie Dillon finished first in the 300 hurdles in 54.7.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

