Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 5

• Mount Gilead at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

• Northmor at Crestline, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Bloom-Carroll, baseball, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 7

• Mount Gilead at Galion, track and field, 4 p.m.

• Cardington at Ontario, softball, 5 p.m.

• Northmor at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

• Mohawk at Cardington, softball doubleheader, 11 a.m.

• Cardington at Northridge, baseball, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, May 10

• Cardington at Elgin, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Galion at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

• KMAC track and field meet at Highland, 4 p.m.

• River Valley at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Cardington, softball, 5:15 p.m.

* Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events are subject to change.