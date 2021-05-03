MG girls win home invite

The Mount Gilead girls’ track team won Saturday’s Mount Gilead Invitational with 108 points — three more than Columbus School for Girls.

The Lady Indians won three events on the day, with Allison Johnson providing two of those. The senior claimed the 1600 with a time of 5:01.25 and also won the 800 in 2:14.41. Also winning an event was Isabela Schroeter, who took first in the high jump with an effort of 4’10”.

MG finished second in a pair of relays, with the 3200 relay of Selia Shipman, Michaela McGill, Olivia Millisor and Emily Hanft taking that place; as did the 400-meter team of Madilyn Elson, Asia Jones, Darbie Dillon and Schroeter. Mikala Harris added a second-place finish in the discus.

A number of those girls had top-four finishes in other events. Jones was third in the 100, while Hanft finished third in the 1600, Elson placed fourth in the 200 and Millisor claimed fourth in the high jump.

The quartet of Adriana Tinch, Meaghan Clapper, Tatum Neal and Dillon took third in the shuttle hurdles. Also, Grace Shipman, Dillon, Schroeter and Elson ran fourth in the 800-meter relay.

Northmor finished fifth in the meet with 57 points, while Cardington took sixth with 43.

The Golden Knights were led by Rachael Ervin. She won the pole vault by clearing 8’ and also took fourth in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Ervin also teamed with Abby Conant, Kenadie Hart and Haley Dille to finished second in the shuttle hurdles.

Kahlen Ball also won an event for the Northmor girls. She placed first in the discus with a heave of 92’2.5”.

The Lady Pirates had three top-four finishes. Hazel Jolliff took second in the 300-meter hurdles and also was third in the long jump. Loey Hallabrin recorded a third-place finish in the 1600.

The boys’ meet was won by Westerville North’s 108 points. Mount Gilead finished second with 106, while Northmor took eighth (37.5), Cardington was ninth (37) and Gilead Christian was 12th with one point.

MG’s 3200-meter relay team of Eric Mowery, Seamus Walsh, Brett Shipman and Michael Snopik placed first with a time of 8:20.65. Also winning an event was Wyatt Harriman, who claimed the pole vault by clearing 10’.

Snopik also was second in the 800, while Parker Bartlett finished second in the 3200. Also running second was the team’s shuttle hurdles team of Garrett Lamb-Hart, Colt Hedrick, Joel Conrad and Tyler Knight.

Lamb-Hart finished third in the 110-meter hurdles, as did Owen High in the high jump and Conrad in the pole vault. Matthew Bland was fourth in both the 400 and long jump, while Hedrick added a fourth-place finish in the high jump.

Northmor’s P.J. Lower took first in the long jump with an effort of 20’10”. He also teamed with Kevin Snyder, Kooper Keen and Max Lower to place second in the 400-meter relay.

Mason White paced the Pirate effort. He won the 800 with a time of 2:02.35 and also ran third in the 1600. The senior ran with Kaleb Meade, Mike Rose and Tyler Rose to claim fourth in the 1600-meter relay. Tyler Rose added a third-place finish in the 200.

Gilead Christian’s point came from Isaiah Brown, who was eighth in the long jump.

Mount Gilead’s Adriana Tinch (l) and Cardington’s Bella Scurlock battle for position in the 100-meter hurdles on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_tinchscurlock.jpg Mount Gilead’s Adriana Tinch (l) and Cardington’s Bella Scurlock battle for position in the 100-meter hurdles on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Michael Snopik helped Mount Gilead’s 3200-meter relay team win its race Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_michaelsnopik.jpg Michael Snopik helped Mount Gilead’s 3200-meter relay team win its race Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Olivia Goodson runs in the 3200-meter relay for Northmor’s girls’ track team. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_oliviagoodson.jpg Olivia Goodson runs in the 3200-meter relay for Northmor’s girls’ track team. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Tyler Rose (r) earned placement points for Cardington in the sprints and relays at Saturday’s Mount Gilead Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/05/web1_tylerrose.jpg Tyler Rose (r) earned placement points for Cardington in the sprints and relays at Saturday’s Mount Gilead Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

