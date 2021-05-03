Cardington SB claims KMAC title

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington clinched the KMAC title outright on Friday thanks to the combination of an 11-0 win over Centerburg and a Highland loss.

Against the Trojans, Riley Burchett finished with a triple and two doubles. Genevieve Longsdorf had a double and single, while Emalee Artz also had a double. Dana Bertke, Mikayla Linkous and Chelsey Miller all had two singles apiece.

Longsdorf and Ashlee Tharp combined to strike out nine, walk one and scatter two hits, with Longsdorf earning the win.

On Saturday, the team struggled to get on the scoreboard, as they lost a 5-1 decision to Hillsdale despite outhitting their opponents 9-5.

Bertke had a triple in the game. Longsdorf added three singles, with Hailee Edgell and Linkous both had two. Longsdorf suffered the loss. She struck out six, walked one and gave up five hits.

The team also suffered a 2-1 loss to Teays Valley while at Hillsdale. No further information was available.

Highland Scots

Highland couldn’t make it two in a row over Danville on Friday, suffering a 7-3 loss.

Audrey Robinson had a home run and single for the Scots, while Savannah Fitzpatrick tallied a double and two singles and Guinevere Jackson finished with a double. On the mound, Stevie Asher struck out nine, walked three and gave up seven hits.

The team came back to top host Loudonville 4-1 on Saturday. Fitzpatrick tallied a triple and single to pace the team’s offense. Emma West picked up the win on the mound. She and Asher combined for a three-hitter, recording one strikeout in the process.

Northmor Golden Knights

On Friday, Northmor couldn’t make an early lead hold up in losing 6-4 to Fredericktown.

Hoverland had a triple and single in the game, while Taylor Cantrell added two doubles and a single and Morgan Wiseman tallied two hits. Megan Adkins took the loss, striking out five and giving up 12 hits.

Northmor would get back into the win column on Saturday when they topped South Central 10-6.

The Golden Knights finished with 10 hits in the game, with Emily Zeger finishing with a triple, double and single and Maddie Simpson adding a triple and two singles.

Hoverland earned the win. She and Adkins combined to give up seven hits, while striking out four and walking three.

