Highland, Cardington pick up KMAC softball wins

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland softball team bounced back on Wednesday to overcome a 3-0 deficit against Danville in earning a 4-3 decision.

Faith Geiger had a triple in the game, while Guinevere Jackson recorded a double and Haven Farson contributed a pair of singles. Stevie Asher earned the win on the mound. She struck out five, walked two and gave up four hits.

Cardington Pirates

On Wednesday, Cardington earned a 10-0 win at Centerburg in five innings.

Hailee Edgell cracked a home run for the Pirates, who finished with 12 hits on the day. Both Riley Burchett and Kayleigh Ufferman tallied a pair of doubles, while Genevieve Longsdorf and Ashlee Tharp had one double each. Also, Mikayla Linkous and Chelsey Miller both had two singles.

Longdorf pitched a one-hitter to earn the win, striking out five Trojan batters.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor couldn’t keep up with host Fredericktown on Wednesday, ending up on the short end of an 8-2 score.

Northmor was held to four singles in the game. Maddie Hoverland suffered the loss. She gave up 12 hits, while striking out four and walking one.

