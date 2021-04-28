MG track teams defeat East Knox

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead track teams swept a dual at East Knox on Tuesday.

The boys earned a 104-32 decision, claiming three of the meet’s four relays. Luke Fraizer, Ethan Honzo, Cole Hershner and Parker Bartlett won the 3200 relay in 9:21.84; Kyan Davis, Quade Harris, Seamus Walsh and Matthew Bland took the 800 relay in 1:40.01 and Storm McGinniss, Owen High, Davis and Harris took first in the 400 relay in 47.47.

Davis added a win in the 100 with a time of 11.99, while Bland won the 200 in 24.92. Jayce Decker added a pair of wins, claiming both the shot put (37’10) and discus (110’6”). Also winning twice was Garrett Lamb-Hart. he won the 110 hurdles in 16.59 and the 300 hurdles in 45.11. Also, Ethan Kemp won the 1600 in 5:08.68, Michael Snopik took the 400 in 54.09, Owen High placed first in the high jump by clearing 5’8” and Wyatt Harriman won the pole vault by clearing 9’6”.

The girls’ team won by a 75-52 margin. Emily Hanft, Selia Shipman, Olivia Millisor and Allison Johnson won the 800-meter relay in 1:56.26 and Madilyn Elson, Asia Jones, Grace Mowery and Isabella Schroeter took the 400 relay in 54.85.

Hanft also won the 400 in 1:04.68, while Elson claimed a win in the long jump at 13’3.5” and Schroeter claimed the high jump after clearing 4’8”. Rebeka Clark won the 100 hurdles in 19.55, Kamry Grandstaff took the 1600 in 6:30.46 and Grace Shipman cleared 7’ to win the pole vault.

