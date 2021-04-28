Cardington hosts Tuesday track meet

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington finished second to Fredericktown in a quad meet hosted by the Pirates on Tuesday in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions. Elgin was third in both meets, while Gilead Christian was fourth.

In the boys’ meet, the Pirates won three relays. The quartet of Kaleb Meade, Tyler Rose, Mason White and Michael Rose won the 1600 relay in 3:43, while the team of Ashton Plowman, Tyler Rose, Isaac DelaCruz and Meade took the 400-meter relay in 48.55. Also winning was the 3200 relay of Devin Gheen, Michael Rose, Meade and White. Their time was 9:07.

White added a win in the 1600 with a time of 4:56. Also, Eric Hamilton took the shot put with an effort of 37’1”.

The Lady Pirates won three individual events on the day. Hazel Jolliff was first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.19 and also won the long jump with an effort of 15’1.25”. Also, Loey Hallabrin claimed the 1600 in 5:33.

