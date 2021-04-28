Highland, Northmor claim Monday wins in baseball

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland earned a 16-2 win at Centerburg on Monday to complete the season sweep of the Trojans.

The Scots claimed 14 hits in the game, with Rider Minnick tallying two doubles. Zach Pinkerton had a double and single, while both Jon Jensen and Luke Cain added doubles. Dom Carter and K.J. Johnson both had two singles.

Blake Jodrey pitched a five-inning complete game for the win. He struck out two, walked two and gave up four hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor won their second game over Danville this season on Monday by a 21-5 margin.

The Golden Knights had a 15-hit output that was led by Garrett Corwin, who had a home run and single. Andrew Armrose added a double and two singles, while Griffin Workman also had a double. Pierce Lower, Grant Bentley and Preston Harbolt all had two hits.

Drew Hammond earned the win. He and Jack Sears combined to strike out four, walk six and surrender seven hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t hold onto a 4-0 lead at East Knox Monday in falling by a 7-4 count.

Trey Brininger had a home run and single for the Pirates, while Nate Hickman contributed a double. Avery Harper was the pitcher of record. He struck out five, walked two and gave up nine hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead struggled against Fredericktown in a Monday baseball game, falling by an 18-0 margin.

The team was held to one hit, while three MG pitchers gave up 12 hits and seven walks, while striking out five on the day.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS