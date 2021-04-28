Cardington girls pick up win on Monday

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington defeated East Knox 9-2 in a Monday evening road softball contest.

Genevieve Longsdorf earned the win, striking out nine in the contest. Offensively, Chelsey Miller had a pair of doubles. Hailee Edgell had a double and single, while Emalee Artz, Dana Bertke and Riley Burchett all had a double. Mikayla Linkous finished with two singles.

Highland Scots

Highland couldn’t overcome an early deficit at Centerburg in a Monday softball contest, as they suffered a 3-2 loss.

The Scots finished with five hits in the game, including doubles by Faith Geiger and Audrey Robinson. Stevie Asher struck out seven, walked three and gave up eight hits.

