Sports Calendar

Wednesday, April 28
• Cardington at Centerburg, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Highland at Danville, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at East Knox, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Northmor at Fredericktown, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
• Plymouth at Cardington, baseball, 5 p.m.
• Highland at Licking Valley, baseball, 5 p.m.
• Johnstown at Highland, softball, 5 p.m.
• Northmor at Colonel Crawford, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 30
• Highland at Fredericktown, track and field, 4:30 p.m.
• Centerburg at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Danville at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• East Knox at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Fredericktown at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
• Cardington and Northmor at Mount Gilead Invitational, track and field, 10 a.m.
• Cardington at Hillsdale Invite, softball, 11 a.m.
• Highland at Loudonville, softball, 11 a.m.
• South Central at Northmor, softball, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 3
• Cardington at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Northmor at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
• Mount Gilead triangular meet, track and field, 4:30 p.m.
• Northmor at Cardington, softball, 5:15 p.m.
* Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events are subject to change.