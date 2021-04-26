Sports Calendar

Wednesday, April 28

• Cardington at Centerburg, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Danville, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at East Knox, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Fredericktown, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 29

• Plymouth at Cardington, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Highland at Licking Valley, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Johnstown at Highland, softball, 5 p.m.

• Northmor at Colonel Crawford, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 30

• Highland at Fredericktown, track and field, 4:30 p.m.

• Centerburg at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Danville at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• East Knox at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Fredericktown at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

• Cardington and Northmor at Mount Gilead Invitational, track and field, 10 a.m.

• Cardington at Hillsdale Invite, softball, 11 a.m.

• Highland at Loudonville, softball, 11 a.m.

• South Central at Northmor, softball, 11 a.m.

Monday, May 3

• Cardington at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

• Mount Gilead triangular meet, track and field, 4:30 p.m.

• Northmor at Cardington, softball, 5:15 p.m.

* Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all events are subject to change.