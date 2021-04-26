Cardington girls named first in state in Division III

By Rob Hamilton

After a perfect week in softball, the Cardington Pirates moved into the number one position in the state for Division III, according to the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll. They had six of 11 first place votes and finished six points higher than Youngstown Ursuline.

Cardington then beat Ontario by an 8-4 margin on Saturday, battling back from a 3-0 deficit with a five-run fifth inning and then adding three in the seventh to pull away.

Riley Burchett and Hailee Edgell both tallied a home run and triple in the game, while Genevieve Longsdorf finished with a triple, double and single. Ashlee Tharp had a double and single and Dana Bertke finished with a double.

On the mound, Longsdorf struck out six and gave up five hits.

Highland Scots

Highland cruised past Centerburg in picking up an 11-0 decision on Friday.

Stevie Asher struck out 14, walked one and only gave up two hits in earning the win. She was backed up by five extra base hits, including a solo home run hit by herself. Audrey Robinson and Emma West also hit homers, while Brooklyn Croy and Guinevere Jackson added triples.

Highland then earned a sweep of Shelby on Saturday.

They won the first game 10-0 behind another shutout by Asher. She struck out 11 and walked three while pitching a one-hitter. Robinson finished with a double and single, while both Jackson and West added two hits each.

West then pitched a four-hitter, striking out one, in an 11-0 win in the nightcap. Jackson had a triple and single for the Scots, while Adyson Landefeld tallied a double and single.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell 12-2 at home against Danville on Friday.

Maddie Hoverland had a three-hit outing for the Golden Knights, including a double. On the mound, Megan Adkins gave up 10 hits, while striking out two and walking one.

