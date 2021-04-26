Track teams compete on Friday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Northmor track and field teams, as well as part of Mount Gilead’s squads, competed at the Elgin Relays on Friday.

The Northmor girls were second with 82 points, while the boys finished fourth with 50 in the seven-team meet. MG finished seventh in both meets.

The trio of Kahlen Ball, Megan McGlothlin and Riley Yunker won the discus for the Lady Golden Knights with a total distance of 244’11”. The team of Yunker, Rachael Ervin, Olivia Goodson and Julia Kanagy won the distance medley in 9:36.21.

Ervin placed second in the pole vault, as did the shot put team of Ball, McGlothlin and Kenadie Hart. Haley Dille, Abbi Conant and Kanagy finished second in the high jump. Kanagy and Yunker teamed with Maddison Yaussy and Goodson to place second in the 6400 relay; while Ervin, Kendalyn Schwartz, Abbi Conant and Hart took second in the shuttle hurdles.

Ervin, Goodson, Kanagy and Yunker added a third-place finish in the 1600 relay. Bailey Snyder, Ball and Dille were fourth in the long jump. Dille, Yaussy, Goodson and Schwartz placed fourth in the 3200 relay. In the low hurdles relay, Conant, Dille, Hart and Schwartz finished fourth.

For Northmor’s boys, Kooper Keen, Lucas Weaver, Conner Radojcsics and Jed Adams won the 3200 relay in 9:06.87. Keen, Weaver, Radojcsics and Gavin Miller won the 1600 relay in 3:47.4.

Northmor’s duo of Radojcsics and Bryant Randolph placed second in the pole vault. Adams, Gavin Miller and Keen finished second in the high jump. Radojcsics, Miller, Adams and Weaver were second in the distance medley.

Keen, Lucas Weaver, Adams and Miller placed third in the shuttle hurdles.

The quartet of Jayce Decker, Travis Fox and Ethan Irwin finished fourth in the shot put for MG’s boys’ team. Nathan Smith, Josh Davis, Luke Fraizer and Colson Chapman finished fourth in the 6400 relay.

Getting fourth for the Lady Indians were the shot put team of Mikala Harris, Natalee Tobin and Riley McCoy. Harris and Tobin teamed with Shelba FIsher to place fourth in the discus.

Mount Gilead Indians

Competing at Friday’s Grandview Heights Invitational, the Mount Gilead boys’ track and field team placed second out of six teams, while the girls were fourth.

Brett Shipman won the 3200 for Mount Gilead’s boys with a time of 9:45.02. In the relay races, MG won the 800-meter relay in 1:36.85, was second in the 400 relay and third in the 3200 relay.

Michael Snopik finished second in the 1600 and third in the 3200, while Matthew Bland placed second in the 400, third in the long jump and fourth in the 200 for the Indians. Owen High was second in the high jump.

Parker Bartlett placed fourth in the 1600 and Tyler Knight took fourth in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Jesus Rubio was fourth in the shot put and Joel Conrad finished fourth in the pole vault.

Emily Hanft won the 800 in 2:25.02 for the Lady Indians and also finished second in the 1600.

Michaela McGill finished second in the 3200, as did Isabela Schroeter in the high jump. In the pole vault, Grace Shipman was second and Adriana Tinch finished third.

The team got fourth-place finishes from the 400, 800 and 3200 relays. Grace Mowery finished fourth in the discus.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS