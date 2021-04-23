Highland’s Groves signs to play baseball at Capital

After finishing his senior year with the Highland baseball team, senior Wyatt Groves will move on to Capital University, where he’ll play baseball while majoring in physical therapy.

“Coach (Ryan) Grice and how he presented the school to me,” said Groves in explaining what about Capital appealed to him. “He’s been there a while. I think he’s the best coach to help me get better and further my baseball career.”

Groves’ main opportunity to impress Capital came via his summer league performances. Without a baseball season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had been lacking varsity experience when he signed.

“It’s crazy going from a sophomore being on JV to now, realizing I’m a leader on the team,” he said. “It’s weird skipping a year, but I think I’m in a good spot now. Being able to play all summer was really nice.”

Groves is working on using his senior season to prepare him for the next level.

“How well I can do with my pitching,” he said when discussing his personal goals for the year. “We have some big games coming up I’ll be pitching in, so to see how I can do.”

Groves, who expects to focus on pitching at Capital, feels his time at Highland was good for him. He praised his coaches for their work in helping his game evolve.

“I think Highland has nice facilities,” he said. “The coaches always are willing to find time to help you get better. Highland is just a nice community.”

Highland senior Wyatt Groves (second from right) will continue his academic and baseball careers at Capital University. Pictured with him are (l-r) brother Zane and parents Mindy and Josh. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_grovessigning.jpg Highland senior Wyatt Groves (second from right) will continue his academic and baseball careers at Capital University. Pictured with him are (l-r) brother Zane and parents Mindy and Josh. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

