MG baseball cruises past Bucyrus

The MG baseball team earned a dominant win over visiting Bucyrus on Thursday, racking up 15 hits and nine walks in taking a 22-2 decision.

Both Owen Blanton and Nick Garvey had a pair of doubles, with Blanton also hitting a single. Zack Davidson had a double and single and Garrett George finished with a double. Carter Kennon had three singles and Carson VanHoose contributed two.

On the mound, VanHoose earned the win. He and Davidson combined to strike out three, walk two and scatter four hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington could not keep up with East Knox on Thursday in suffering an 11-5 loss to the Bulldogs.

The Pirates collected eight hits on the night, with Nate Hickman earning three of them — two singles and a double. Trey Brininger contributed a pair of singles.

Hickman also was the pitcher of record. He and Joe Denney combined to strike out five, walk the same number and give up 11 hits.

