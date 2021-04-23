Cardington softball tops East Knox

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington topped East Knox by an 11-5 margin in softball on Thursday, recording 17 hits in the process.

Mikayla Linkous had a double and three singles and Chelsey Miller finished with a double and two singles. Riley Burchett added a pair of two-base hits and both Genevieve Longsdorf and Audrey Brininger had one double each. Hailee Edgell and Ashlee Tharp both added a pair of hits.

Longsdorf earned the win, as she and Tharp combined to strike out seven, walk one and give up seven hits.

