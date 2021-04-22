HOJGA ready for 35th season

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association is celebrating its 35th season of serving area youth age 9-18 within seven Central Ohio counties of Marion, Crawford, Delaware, Hardin, Morrow, Union and Wyandot. The non-profit, all-volunteer Association was begun in 1987 to educate juniors through a golf camp, seminar, 7-tournament tour, with awards and scholarships toward college education during the months of June and July.

All HOJGA events will be held with distancing procedures, stipulations and restrictions at the golf courses for safety due to the coronavirus.

One of the early events of the 2021 season is the Golf Camp scheduled for June 3. The camp is held for beginners and youth wanting to brush up on the fundamentals of the golf swing. Rules and etiquette on the golf course will be discussed. The camp will be held at Determined Brilliance Driving Range, formerly Miracle Driving Range, Marion 8 a.m. to noon Campers will receive professional instruction by Professional Steve Grimes, logo bag tag, towel, booklet handout and lunch. The cost is $17 plus $5 membership. Clubs for Kids are available for juniors needing golf clubs.

HOJGA will offer a seven-tournament tour which begins June 8 at Lincoln Hills, Upper Sandusky; June 14 Golf Club of Bucyrus; June 23 Marysville G.C.; July 1 Memorial Park, Kenton; July 8 Green Acres, Marion; July 15 Kings Mill, Waldo; July 19 Valley View, Galion. The HOJGA Chad A. Wheeler “Best of Best” playoff event for the season’s tournament winners and runnersup is slated for July 27 at Lincoln Hills.

Juniors are placed in one of three divisions: 12 and under, 13-15, and 16-18. Age as of September 1, 2021 determines which division each junior will play. The 13-15 and 16-18 divisions vie for tournament points which bring eligibility to win scholarships.

Cost of tournaments include: $25 registration fee ($5 membership, $20 for ten raffle tickets-incentive raffle-proceeds for tournament expenses). Fees for tournaments include 9 holes $10 per tournament for 12 and under; 13-18 playing 18 holes, $15 per tournament. Early sign-up prevents tournament shutouts.

The HOJGA scholarship program for 2021 will include the David J. Wensinger Player of the Year $2000, Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year 1st Runnerup $1700, Wensinger Family 2nd Runnerup Player of the Year $500, HOJGA 3rd Runnerup Player of Year $500, HOJGA 3-Year Accumulative Point $750, NUCOR Steel Most Improved Golfer $500, Knights Of Columbus Sportsmanship $500, the Marion County Youth Foundation MERIT $1000, Charles W. Emans Memorial Patriot $500, HOJGA Ladies Classic $1000 and the HOJGA 13-15 Player of the Year $750 Scholarship.

To help support the HOJGA scholarship fund, tournament sponsorships are being offered. A gift of $300 would obtain a tournament sponsorship of choice of seven tournaments. The company or individual/s would receive newspaper and radio publicity within the seven-county central Ohio area which HOJGA serves, signage posted and recognition at the tournament chosen, follow-up results and season’s-end newspaper/s publicity, also placed in the Year-End Booklet and website.

The presentation of scholarships, awards, and raffle prize (Complete set of TaylorMade M2 Irons (4-PW) will be held at the Year-End Appreciation Banquet on July 29 at Kings Mill. Guest speaker, parents and friends will be invited to honor the season’s junior golfers.

Information and entry forms for juniors are on website www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207. To sponsor a scholarship, tournament or contribute as a Patron, send to HOJGA, P.O. Box 821, Marion, Ohio 43301-0821.

Information received from HOJGA.

Information received from HOJGA.