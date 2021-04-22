Highland names Bradley head GBB coach

The Highland Athletic Department is excited to announce the hiring of Matt Bradley as head girls basketball coach at Highland High School.

Bradley is a 2004 graduate of Mount Vernon Nazarene University, majoring in middle childhood education and has a Master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati in educational leadership.

Prior to coming to Highland, Bradley served as the head boys basketball coach at Wapakoneta High School from 2009-2013 and at Highland High School from 2013-2016. This past season he served as the varsity assistant girls basketball coach at Highland. Bradley has also served as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Mount Vernon Nazarene University under head coach Jared Ronai. Bradley currently serves Highland’s district as the principal of Highland Middle School, a position he has held since 2015.

Bradley’s knowledge, commitment and passion for Highland and their student athletes makes him more than qualified to lead the girls’ basketball program. His array of coaching experience and ability to teach the game of basketball will allow the program to grow and thrive under his leadership.

Highland is looking forward to the future of their girls’ basketball program under Bradley’s guidance and feel this is a tremendous hire for the athletic program at Highland.

Matt Bradley https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_Bradley.jpg Matt Bradley Submitted Photo

Information received from Mike DeLaney.

Information received from Mike DeLaney.