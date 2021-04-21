Highland tops MG in Tuesday baseball contest

By Rob Hamilton

Playing at home against Mount Gilead on Tuesday, Highland tallied a 14-1 win.

Blake Jodrey earned the win, as he and Owen Mott combined to strike out nine, walk two and surrender five hits.

Offensively, the Scots had 14 hits, with Layton Shaffer tallying a triple and driving in five runs. Dom Carter finished with three hits, while Randy Cain, Jon Jensen and Zach Pinkerton all had two.

Carter Kennon had a pair of hits for the Indians. He also was the pitcher of record, as he and Tyler McKinney struck out two and walked seven.

