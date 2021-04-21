Highland SB strong offensively against MG

By Rob Hamilton

Highland had another big offensive performance against Mount Gilead on Tuesday, picking up a 21-1 at home.

The Lady Scots picked up 16 hits in the game. Savannah Fitzpatrick tallied a home run and three doubles in finishing with six RBIs. Brooklyn Croy had a homer and a pair of doubles while driving in five. Audrey Robinson also hit a home run, while Guinevere Jackson finished with a triple and three singles. Faith Geiger had a double and single and Haven Farson added two hits.

Emma West was the winning pitcher. She struck out four, walked one and gave up three hits.

