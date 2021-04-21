Cardington track tops Centerburg

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington topped Centerburg in a Tuesday dual track and field meet. The boys won by a 66-48 margin, while the girls came out on top by a 75-40 score.

The girls’ quartet of Hazel Jolliff, Alexis Crone, Bella Scurlock and Olivia Holt won the 1600 relay in 4:48.1. Those four also won the 400 relay in 58.34.

Jolliff added wins in the 300 hurdles (52.49) and long jump (13’8.5”) and Scurlock won the high jump with an effort of 4’6”.

Dana Congrove was first in the discus with a throw of 76’0.5” and the shot with a heave of 26’2.5”. Loey Hallabrin claimed the 3200 with a time of 12:13. Morgan White was first in the 1600 in 6:11.

The boys’ 1600 relay of Kaleb Meade, Mason White, Michael Rose and Tyler Rose finished first in 3:51. Devin Gheen, Michael Rose, Meade and White also claimed the 3200 relay in 9:15.

White also won the 800 in 2:14.37, while also placing first in the 400 in 55.3. Tyler Rose claimed first in the 100 in 11.31.

Jason Bockbrader finished first in both the 300 hurdles (58.46) and high jump (5’6”) Devin Gheen won the 3200 in 12:01. Ashton Plowman was first in the 200 with a time of 24.69.

