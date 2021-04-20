Baseball: Northmor, Cardington split KMAC series

CARDINGTON — Northmor rebounded from a 7-1 loss to Cardington on Monday, picking up an 11-3 win on Tuesday to earn a split of the season series between the two programs.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Golden Knights plated five runs in the top of the second inning to secure the lead for good. Northmor added one run in the third inning, three runs in the fourth inning, and two runs in the sixth inning to round out the scoring. The Pirates only other run came in the third inning.

Northmor (11-4, 5-3 KMAC) pounded out 11 hits with Max Lower, Pierce Lower, and Andrew Amrose getting two apiece. Max Lower was 2-for-4 with a double, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Pierce Lower went 2-for-5, scored a run, and had an RBI. Amrose was 2-for-3 with a double, scored a run, and drove in a run.

Grant Bentley went 1-for-3 and scored twice. Griffin Workman was 1-for-1, walked twice, and scored two runs. Marcus Cortez went 1-for-3, scored two runs, and had an RBI.

Preston Harbolt and Garrett Corwin each went 1-for-4 and had an RBI. Harbolt also scored a run.

Drew Hammond was the starting pitcher for the Golden Knights and earned the win. He worked 5-2/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits. He struck out six batters and walked five.

Jack Sears pitched 1-1/3 innings in relief. He gave up three hits and struck out one batter.

Dillon Minturn went 2-for-3 and had an RBI for Cardington. Sam McKee was 2-for-4. Joe Denney went 1-for-3 and drove in a run. Trey Brininger was 1-for-4 and scored a run.

Avery Harper went 1-for-2 with a double. Nathan Hickman and Kaiden Beach each went 1-for-3. AJ Hall scored a run.

Brininger was the Pirates starting pitcher and took the loss. He worked three innings and gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits. He recorded three strikeouts and issued two walks.

Hall pitched 2-1/3 innings in relief, giving up five runs on four hits. He walked two batters.

Denney worked 1-2/3 innings in relief. He gave up two hits, struck out one batter and walked one batter.

Northmor will be back in action on Thursday with a home game against Lucas.

Cardington plays host to East Knox in KMAC action on Thursday.

