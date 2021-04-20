Cardington’s Longsdorf pitches perfect game

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington pitcher Genevieve Longsdorf pitched a perfect game at Northmor on Monday in leading the Pirates to an 11-0 win.

Longsdorf struck out eight in the game, while also recording a double and driving in a team-high three runs. Dana Bertke finished with a triple and Riley Burchett recorded a double. Hailee Edgell added two singles.

Northmor was hurt by eight errors in the contest. Pitcher Maddie Hoverland didn’t surrender any earned runs in the game while giving up six hits and three walks. She struck out one.

Highland Scots

Highland topped Mount Gilead by a 21-2 margin in a Monday softball contest.

The Scots tallied 14 hits in the game, with Savannah Fitzpatrick, Guinevere Jackson, Faith Geiger, Adyson Landefeld, Brooklyn Croy and Stevie Asher all having more than one. Croy tallied a two-run home run, while Jackson and Emma West both had four RBIs.

On the mound, Asher earned the win, finishing with 10 strikeouts, four hits and three walks.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS