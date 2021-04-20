Cardington, Highland earn Monday baseball wins

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington was able to earn a road baseball win on Monday, as they topped county rival Northmor by a 7-1 count.

Avery Harper hit a home run for the Pirates and A.J. Hall added a pair of singles in the game. On the mound, Harper went the distance to earn the win, striking out eight while pitching a two-hitter.

Both of Northmor’s hits were doubles, with Grant Bentley and Marcus Cortez reaching base. Bentley suffered the loss in the game, as he and Mathew Kearns combined to strike out eight, walk five and surrender six hits.

Highland Scots

Highland earned an 11-1 win at Mount Gilead on Monday, collecting 17 hits in the process.

Zach Pinkerton and Dom Carter both had home runs for the Scots, with Pinkerton also hitting a single. Rider Minnick had a triple, double and single, while both Jon Jensen and K.J. Johnson had a double and single. Randy Cain picked up three singles and Brock Church finished with two.

Logan Shaffer was the winning pitcher in the game. He and Pinkerton combined to strike out eight while only giving up three singles to the Indians.

Cade Smith suffered the loss for MG. He struck out two and walked three.

