Lady Pirates keep winning

Cardington picked up a 10-2 win at Highland on Monday to stay unbeaten in softball.

Genevieve Longsdorf had a big day for the Lady Pirates. She pitched a complete game for the win, striking out five, walking one and scattering five hits. At the plate, she added a pair of home runs and four RBIs.

Chelsey Miller also hit a grand slam and Hailee Edgell finished with a triple and single. Mikayla Linkous added three singles.

For Highland, Faith Geiger had a home run and single, while Audrey Robinson tallied a double.

On Wednesday, Cardington battled back from a 4-2 deficit at home against Danville to win by a 5-4 count. The Pirates trailed by two after three innings, but scored once in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to pull in front.

The team got a home run from Riley Burchett and a triple from Miller. Linkous and Emalee Artz both contributed a pair of singles. Longsdorf earned thew in by striking out nine and surrendering eight hits.

Cardington’s rematch with Danville on Thursday had none of the suspense of the first game, as the Pirates scored six runs in the first inning and wound up with a 12-2 win in five innings.

The visiting Pirates got six strikeouts from Longsdorf, who gave up three hits. Offensively, the team got a double and two singles from Longsdorf and a double and single by Kayleigh Ufferman. Dana Bertke and Miller both had three hits and Burchett, Edgell and Linkous all contributed two.

Cardington earned two more softball wins on Saturday, defeating Lakewood and West Jefferson.

In their 5-1 win over Lakewood, the Pirates got eight strikeouts by Longsdorf, who scattered eight hits.

Burchett had a home run and single, while Edgell also hit a homer. Linkous had a triple and two singles and Dana Bertke added two singles.

The team then earned a 17-6 win over West Jefferson. Longsdorf picked up her second win of the day, as she and Ashlee Tharp struck out three and gave up eight hits.

Edgell had a home run and double. Burchett, Longsdorf and Chelsey Miller all had a double and single. Tharp contributed three hits, while Bertke and Ufferman both had two.

Highland Scots

Highland bounced back on Wednesday with a 3-0 win at home against Fredericktown.

Stevie Asher pitched a four-hit shutout for the Scots, striking out five on the way to earning the win. Highland got six hits in the game, including a home run by Guinevere Jackson and doubles from Haven Farson and Faith Geiger.

Highland cruised to a 15-0 win at home against Galion Thursday, scoring 11 in the first inning and never looking back.

Emma West claimed the win, pitching a two-hitter and striking out three. She added a double on offense. Brooklyn Croy tallied a triple and Audrey Robinson contributed a pair of two-base hits. Also, both Savannah Fitzpatrick and Guinevere Jackson had two hits each.

The Highland girls defeated Fredericktown again on Friday, picking up an 8-1 decision.

Asher struck out seven, walked one and scattered five hits to earn the win. She also contributed a double offensively. Jackson had a triple and single and Robinson finished with a triple. West finished with a double and both Geiger and Brooklyn Croy added two hits.

On Saturday, the Scots split a doubleheader with Big Walnut.

They won the first game 2-0 behind a three-hitter from Asher, who struck out 12 and only walked one. West had a double and single, while Farson added a pair of hits.

The host Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to come back and stun the Scots 5-4. West and Asher, who absorbed the loss, combined to give up five hits and a pair of walks.

Offensively, the team got a double and single from Robinson. Julia Varney added three hits and Croy finished with two.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was edged 3-1 by Clear Fork in a Saturday softball contest.

Megan Adkins struck out two and gave up five hits in suffering the hard-luck loss. She also had a double and single to lead the Golden Knight offense.

