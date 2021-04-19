Cardington girls add two more wins

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington earned two more softball wins on Saturday, defeating Lakewood and West Jefferson.

In their 5-1 win over Lakewood, the Pirates got eight strikeouts by Genevieve Longsdorf, who scattered eight hits.

Riley Burchett had a home run and single, while Hailee Edgell also hit a homer. Makayla Linkous had a triple and two singles and Dana Bertke added two singles.

The team then earned a 17-6 win over West Jefferson. Longsdorf picked up her second win of the day, as she and Ashlee Tharp struck out three and gave up eight hits.

Edgell had a home run and double. Burchett, Longsdorf and Chelsey Miller all had a double and single. Tharp contributed three hits, while Bertke and Kayleigh Ufferman both had two.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls defeated Fredericktown again on Friday, picking up an 8-1 decision.

Stevie Asher struck out seven, walked one and scattered five hits to earn the win. She also contributed a double offensively. Guinevere Jackson had a triple and single and Audrey Robinson finished with a triple. Emma West finished with a double and both Faith Geiger and Brooklyn Croy added two hits.

On Saturday, the Scots split a doubleheader with Big Walnut.

They won the first game 2-0 behind a three-hitter from Asher, who struck out 12 and only walked one. West had a double and single, while Haven Farson added a pair of hits.

The host Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to come back and stun the Scots 5-4. West and Asher, who absorbed the loss, combined to give up five hits and a pair of walks.

Offensively, the team got a double and single from Robinson. Julia Varney added three hits and Croy finished with two.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was edged 3-1 by Clear Fork in a Saturday softball contest.

Megan Adkins struck out two and gave up five hits in suffering the hard-luck loss. She also had a double and single to lead the Golden Knight offense.

