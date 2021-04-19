Highland boys tops at Loudonville

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland boys’ track team picked up first place at the 14-team Loudonville Cowen Redbird Invitational on Saturday.

The Scots, who tallied 114 points to beat second-place West Holmes by eight, had a strong day at the meet, with both Landon Remmert and Landyn Albanese winning multiple events. Albanese won the 100 in 11.3, took the 200 in 22.75 and was first in the long jump with an effort of 19’6.25”. Remmert won the 110 hurdles in 15.88 and took the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.5.

Both athletes also were on some high-placing relays. Albanese teamed with Dane Nauman, Alex McClellan and Gavin Hankins to place second in the 800-meter relay, while Remmert teamed with Owen Stillwell, Mason Duncan and Hankins to take third in the 400-meter relay and with Nauman, Ashton Hamilton and Duncan to run fourth in the 1600-meter relay.

Duncan was third in the 400 for the Scots, as were Joel Roberts in the 1600 and Caden Holtrey in the shot put. John Melchiori finished fourth in the 110 hurdles and Hunter Bolton was fourth in the 3200 to also record top-four finishes in the meet.

Mount Gilead placed seventh in the boys’ meet with 43.5 points. They were led by Owen High, who won the high jump by clearing 6’. He also teamed with Storm McGinniss, Kyan Davis and Bradley Butcher to run fourth in the 400-meter relay.

Matthew Bland finished third in the long jump and also was part of the third-place 800 relay with Davis, Quade Harris and McGinniss.

Cardington was ninth in the meet, finishing with 29 points. Mason White had the team’s best finish, as he was second in the 3200. Tyler Rose was fourth in the 100 and Kaleb Meade ran fourth in the 400.

Northmor scored 14.5 points to finish in 13th. Gavin Miller was third in the 110 hurdles to lead the team.

In the girls’ meet, Highland also had the best local finish, scoring 76 points to finish third behind West Holmes (106.5) and Rittman (79).

Juliette Laracuente placed the team with a pair of wins. She took the 100 hurdles in 15.73 and was first in the long jump with a leap of 16’3”. Makenna Belcher ran second in the 400 and teamed with Mackenzie Blubaugh, Audrey Weaver and Peyton Carpenter to place third in the 800 relay. Alexis Eusey added a second-place finish in the shot put.

Camryn Miller added a fourth-place finish in the 3200. She also ran the 3200-meter relay with Miachele White, Lauren Garber and Isabelle Arnett-Tomasek, which also took fourth.

Northmor finished ninth with 29 points. Kahlan Ball finished second in the discus for the Golden Knights, while Rachael Ervin ran third in the pole vault.

Cardington was 11th with 17 points. Loey Hallabrin had a third-place performance in the 800 and also teamed with Hazel Jolliff, Bella Scurlock and Alexis Crone to place third in the 1600 relay.

For Mount Gilead, which placed 12th with 16 points, Isabela Schroeter won the high jump after clearing 5’.

Mehock Relays

Mount Gilead had a few high placers at Saturday’s Mansfield Mehock Relays.

Individually, Emily Hanft won the 3200 with a time of 11:30.86 for the girls. The team also won the 3200 relay in 9:50.51. Also, Michaela McGill took third in the 1600.

For the boys, the 3200 relay won their race in 8:27.39. Also, Michael Snopik placed second in the 3200.

