Cardington BB battles back to edge Danville

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington topped Danville by a 5-3 count on Thursday to win their second straight over the Blue Devils.

The Pirates, who scored three in the top of the seventh to come from behind, got a triple and double from Avery Harper, while Kaiden Beach contributed a pair of hits. On the mound, A.J. Hall picked up the win. He went the distance, striking out six, walking one and scattering five hits.

