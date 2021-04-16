Cardington and Highland win lopsided softball games Thursday

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington’s rematch with Danville on Thursday had none of the suspense of the first game, as the Pirates scored six runs in the first inning and wound up with a 12-2 win in five innings.

The visiting Pirates got six strikeouts from Genevieve Longsdorf, who gave up three hits. Offensively, the team got a double and two singles from Longsdorf and a double and single by Kayleigh Ufferman. Dana Bertke and Chelsey Miller both had three hits and Riley Burchett, Hailee Edgell and Mikayla Linkous all contributed two.

Highland Scots

Highland cruised to a 15-0 win at home against Galion Thursday, scoring 11 in the first inning and never looking back.

Emma West claimed the win, pitching a two-hitter and striking out three. She added a double on offense. Brooklyn Croy tallied a triple and Audrey Robinson contributed a pair of two-base hits. Also, both Savannah Fitzpatrick and Guinevere Jackson had two hits each.

