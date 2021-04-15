Softball: Cardington, Highland top Knox County rivals

By Rob Hamilton

On Wednesday, Cardington battled back from a 4-2 deficit at home against Danville to win by a 5-4 count. The Pirates trailed by two after three innings, but scored once in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to pull in front.

The team got a home run from Riley Burchett and a triple from Chelsey Miller. Mikayla Linkous and Emalee Artz both contributed a pair of singles. Genevieve Longsdorf earned thew in by striking out nine and surrendering eight hits.

Highland Scots

Highland bounced back on Wednesday with a 3-0 win at home against Fredericktown.

Stevie Asher pitched a four-hit shutout for the Scots, striking out five on the way to earning the win. Highland got six hits in the game, including a home run by Guinevere Jackson and doubles from Haven Farson and Faith Geiger.

