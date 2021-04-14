Cardington track teams get second at Crestline

By Rob Hamilton

Both Cardington track teams finished second in the seven-team John McDonough Invitational, hosted by Crestline on Tuesday.

The girls were placed by Loey Hallabrin. She won the 800 in 2:30.6 and took the 1600 in 5:33.98, while also teaming with Hazel Jolliff, Bella Scurlock and Alexis Crone to take the 1600 relay in 4:40.72.

Jolliff also won the long jump with an effort of 15’0.75” and was third in the 300 hurdles. She also partnered with Scurlock, Crone and Olivia Holt to finish third in the 400-meter relay. Also winning an event was Morgan White, who placed first in the 3200 with a time of 12:55.79.

Also, Scurlock was second in the 100 hurdles and Dana Congrove took third in the shot put. In the 200, Holt finished third and Crone was fourth.

For the Pirate boys, the team of Kaleb Meade, Mike Rose, Mason White and Tyler Rose won the 1600 relay in 3:45.25. White also won the 1600 in 4:45.88 and was second in the 800. Tyler Rose claimed first in the 200 in 23.95 and was second in the 100. He also teamed with Ashton Plowman, Isaac DelaCruz and Adien Ritmeir to place second in the 400 relay.

Plowman also was second in the 200 and fourth in both the 100 and long jump. Meade added a second-place finish in the 400 and also teamed with Ritmeir, Dillon Yockey and DelaCruz to place third in the 800 relay. Eric Hamilton added a second-place finish in the shot put and was third in the discus.

Devin Gheen finished third in the 3200. Also, Mike Rose was fourth in the 1600, Jason Bockbrader finished fourth in the high jump and Tyler Kintz took fourth in the discus.

Highland Tri

Highland hosted Mount Gilead and Centerburg in a Tuesday evening track and field meet.

The Scots won the girls’ meet with 90 points, while MG had 38 and Centerburg finished with 32. For the Lady Scots, Makenna Belcher was a three-time winner, as she won the 100 hurdles in 17.59 and took the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.04. She also teamed with Mackenzie Blubaugh, Miachele White and Isabelle Arnett-Tomasek to win the 1600 relay in 4:28.45.

Juliette Laracuente took first in the 200 in 27.55 and was part of the meet-winning 800-meter relay (1:52.66) with Peyton Carpenter, Audrey Weaver and Blubaugh.

Five other girls won one event for the Scots. Camryn Miller finished first in the 1600 in 6:02.44, while Katherine Schmidt won the 3200 in 17:53.38. Gracyn Zerby claimed the pole vault with a height of 7’, Anya Taylor had a throw of 88’6” to win the discus and Alexis Eusey won the shot with an effort of 30’9.5”.

The Lady Indians picked up first in two events. Isabela Schroeter finished first in the high jump after clearing 4’8”, while the 400-meter relay team of Schroeter, Madilyn Elson, Grace Shipman and Grace Mowery won in 56.06.

In the boys’ meet, the Indians scored 70, while Centerburg had 54 and Highland tallied 51.

In winning the boys’ meet, Mount Gilead finished first in three relays. Kyan Davis, Quade Harris, Seamus Walsh and Matthew Bland won the 800 relay in 1:37.45; while Storm McGinniss, Owen High, Davis and Harris took the 400 relay in 46.39. Bradley Butcher, Tyler Knight, McGinniss and Colt Hedrick placed first in the 1600 relay in 3:58.

Bland also won the 400 in 54.6, while Knight finished first in the 800 with a time of 2:14.93 and High claimed the high jump by clearing 5’10”. Also, Philip Emberg won the 3200 in 11:02.2 and Wyatt Harriman claimed the pole vault with an effort of 10’.

The Highland boys had a pair of double winners. Landon Remmert won the 110 hurdles in 16.5 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.32. The 100 was won by Landyn Albanese in 11.47. He also won the long jump with an effort of 19’8.25”. Also, Gavin Hankins took the 200 in 25.34.

