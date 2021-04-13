Highland picks up pair of wins over Cardington

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland baseball team earned a sweep over Cardington on Monday.

In the first game, which was continue from Friday, when that contest was postponed by rain, the Scots claimed a 22-0 win.

Rider Minnick and Tyler Disbennett combined on a no-hitter, striking out three and walking one in the process.

Meanwhile, the Scots tallied nine hits and took advantage of 13 free passes and five errors. Zach Pinkerton had a triple, Dom Carter added a double and single and Minnick helped his cause with a pair of hits.

Nate Hickman, Tyler Kintz and Austin Henthorn pitched for Cardington in the game.

In the second game, Highland got another good pitching performance in winning 7-1. Wyatt Groves went 5.2 innings to get the win, with Owen Mott and Pinkerton both pitching in relief. The trio combined to strike out 13, walk one and give up six hits.

Highland got a triple from Jon Jensen, while Luke Cain contributed a pair of singles.

Avery Harper struck out seven, walked two and gave up six hits for Cardington in going the distance on the mound. He also added a double and single, while Hickman also recorded a double.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS