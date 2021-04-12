Local teams earn Saturday wins

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead dominated Delaware Christian in earning a pair of Saturday wins, taking the first game 30-4 and winning the second 26-0.

In the first game, Carson VanHoose earned the win, with he and Graham Sherbourne combining for six strikeouts, four walks and six hits surrendered.

Offensively, the team tallied 23 hits. Paul Butterman had five, including a home run and double; while Carter Kennon had a home run and three singles and VanHoose added a double and three singles. Owen Blanton had a triple and single, Tyler McKinney had three hits and Ben Whitt added two.

In the second game, MG took advantage of 12 errors and 10 free passes in picking up the win. Nick Garvey had a double and single, while Garrett George finished with a double. Blanton tallied three hits and Kennon had two more.

Jonny Martinez picked up the win. He and George finished with five strikeouts and four walks, while giving up a pair of hits.

Highland Scots

Highland cruised to a win over Ontario on Saturday, taking a 12-1 decision over their opponents.

Logan Shaffer picked up the win, with he and Blake Jodrey striking out nine and only giving up a pair of hits. Luke Cain had three hits, including a double. Jon Jensen had a double and single, while Zach Pinkerton and K.J. Johnson both had doubles. Also, Rider Minnick and Randy Cain had two singles each.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor topped Crestline by a 9-2 score on Saturday.

Pierce Lower’s two hits led the Golden Knight offense, which also took advantage of four errors and five walks issued by their opponents. Mathew Kearns earned the win. He and three other pitchers finished with a total of three strikeouts, five walks and five hits surrendered.

