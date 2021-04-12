Northmor, Highland get weekend softball wins

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor earned a 6-3 win at home against Crestline on Saturday, scoring three runs in the sixth inning to open up a lead they would not surrender.

Maddie Simpson finished with a triple and two doubles, while both Megan Adkins and Taylor Cantrell added a single and double.

Hoverland earned the win, with Adkins picking up the save. The Golden Knights recorded eight strikeouts, while scattering 10 hits.

Highland Scots

Highland swept Utica in a Saturday doubleheader to add two more wins to their record.

The first game was a 12-2 decision. The game was tied at two after four innings, but the Lady Scots scored five in the fifth to surge in front. Stevie Asher picked up the win. Both Guinevere Jackson and Emma West had three hits in the game, while Audrey Robinson and Haven Farson both had two.

The second game was decided by a 13-4 count. West earned the win for her team, while Asher picked up the save. Both Brooklyn Croy and Savannah Fitzpatrick recorded triples on the day, while Fitzpatrick, Jackson and Asher all had multiple stolen bases.

