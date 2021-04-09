Fitzpatrick honored by Heartland Conference

Mount Gilead graduate Maddie Fitzpatrick was named to the Heartland Conference’s All-Freshmen team after her first year of playing basketball for Bluffton University.

For the season, she led Bluffton with 44 assists and also connected on 49 percent of her three-point attempts (24-of-49) — second all time at the school for a single season. She also averaged 7.4 points per game and 3.7 rebounds, while hitting 75 percent of her free throws and tallying 24 steals.

Information received from Marilyn Turner.