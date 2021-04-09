Cardington baseball outlasts Buckeye Central

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

A five-run eighth inning led Cardington to a 9-5 win at Buckeye Central in extra innings on Thursday.

Trey Brininger finished with a triple and double for the Pirates, while Joe Denney added a triple. Avery Hper and Sam McKee both contributed a double and single. On the mound, Brininger picked up the win in relief of A.J. Hall. The two, as well as Denney, combined to strike out five, walk six and give up seven hits.

