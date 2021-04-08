Highland baseball rallies for win

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

In a Wednesday rematch with East Knox, visiting Highland rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh to edge the Bulldogs by a 4-3 count.

Luke Cain had a double and single for the Scots, while Rider Minnick, Randy Cain and Jon Jensen all contributed doubles. Cain’s double drove in Highland’s tying and winning runs in the seventh.

Owen Mott earned the win in relief of Wyatt Groves. The two struck out nine and only gave up three hits, with none of the Bulldog runs being earned due to a pair of Highland errors.

Cardington Pirates

At Cardington on Wednesday, Fredericktown scored five in the first inning and never looked back in winning by a 14-3 count.

The Pirates got doubles from Trey Brininger and Dillon Minturn in the game. Minturn and Avery Harper combined to give up 14 hits, while striking out one and walking one, while five errors led to most of the Freddie runs being unearned.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS