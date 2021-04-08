Highland and Cardington win hard-fought softball games

By Rob Hamilton

When Highland took on East Knox again on Wednesday, they battled back to claim an 8-5 win and sweep the Bulldogs. The Scots trailed 4-3 after three innings, but scored three in the fourth and two in the sixth to manufacture a lead they would not lose.

Savannah Fitzpatrick had a pair of doubles for the Scots, while Faith Geiger added a pair of hits. Stevie Asher earned the win. She struck out five, walked four and gave up seven hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington held off a late comeback bid by Fredericktown on Wednesday to earn a 6-5 decision. The Freddies scored four in the sixth inning to go from five down to only one, but the Pirates were able to get through the final inning unscathed to stay undefeated.

The Pirates hit three home runs in the game. Emalee Artz had a homer, double and single, while both Riley Burchett and Ashlee Tharp added home runs and singles. Hailee Edgell finished with a double and single and Mikayla Linkous had two hits.

Genevieve Longsdorf finished with the win. She struck out 11, walked one and gave up five hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

A three-run third inning for Centerburg proved fatal for Northmor in a 5-2 loss on Wednesday. While the Golden Knights only were outhit 7-6, they committed four errors in the game, leading to a pair of unearned runs.

Both Maddie Hoverland and Maddie Simpson had two hits for Northmor, while Chloey Keen connected for a double. Megan Adkins suffered the loss, as she and Hoverland combined to strike out five and give up seven hits.

