MG offense on display against Wynford

On Tuesday, Mount Gilead out-slugged Wynford in taking a 17-7 win.

The Indians finished with 17 hits in the game. Both Carter Kennon and Carson VanHoose had a home run, double and single, with the two combining for seven RBIs. Zack Davidson had a double and two singles and Garrett George added a double. Owen Blanton finished with three hits, while both Paul Butterman and Ben Whitt had two.

Tyler McKinney picked up the win. He and Butterman combined to strike out two, walk two and give up 12 hits.

