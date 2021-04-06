MG, Highland earn KMAC baseball wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cade Smith threw a five-inning shutout to lead the Mount Gilead baseball team past host Danville by an 11-0 margin Monday night.

Smith struck out seven, walked two and gave up two hits in earning the win. He was helped by an eight-hit showing by his team. Carson VanHoose had a triple, double and single; while Carter Kennon added a triple and double. Paul Butterman finished with a pair of singles.

Highland Scots

Highland got five runs in the second inning and never looked back in defeating visiting East Knox 8-0 in a Monday baseball game.

Blake Jodrey earned the win as he and Tyler Disbennett pitched a two-hit shutout. They combined for nine strikeouts, eight by Jodrey. K.J. Johnson had a triple in the game, while both Zach Pinkerton and Brock Church hit doubles and Cooper Merckling had a pair of hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington only trailed host Fredericktown 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth, but gave up six runs in that frame in a game they would lose by a 9-3 count.

While the Pirates were only outhit 8-6, they committed six errors that led to three unearned runs. Avery Harper suffered the loss, as he, Trey Brininger and Joe Denney tallied five strikeouts and four walks. Harper added a home run on offense.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS